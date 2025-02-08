Contention Surrounding Telangana's Caste Survey Results
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticized the Telangana government's inclusion of backward Muslims in the BC category, claiming it could disadvantage other backward classes. He argued this move affected political outcomes and was opposed by some groups. The caste survey revealed demographic changes in the state's population.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has voiced concerns over Telangana's caste survey, accusing the Congress-led state government of favoritism by including backward Muslims in the Backward Classes (BC) category.
Addressing a BJP roadshow in Karimnagar, Kumar claimed that the inclusion has historically skewed electoral outcomes, disadvantaging Hindu candidates. This move, he argued, fails to reflect the concerns of Other Castes (OCs) who have opposed such categorization.
The caste survey in Telangana shows that backward classes, excluding Muslim minorities, constitute the largest population segment. The survey results have sparked conversations on the caste distribution, with BCs comprising 46.25% of the population.
