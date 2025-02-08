BJP's Historic Comeback in Delhi, Atishi's Sole Victory for AAP

Outgoing Chief Minister and newly reelected representative for Kalkaji, Atishi, was warmly received by her supporters at her residence on Saturday. Amid cheers, she accepted bouquets and shawls as symbols of appreciation from her constituents.

Atishi secured her position in the Delhi assembly by defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by 3,580 votes. Despite her personal win, she acknowledged the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) overall loss in the elections and committed to continuing her opposition against the BJP's policies. She expressed gratitude to the voters of Kalkaji for their trust and praised her team for overcoming adversity. "Today, hooliganism has been defeated," Atishi declared to the media.

Addressing the election outcome, Atishi stated, "We respect the people's decision. Though I've won, this isn't a time for celebration, but rather a call to persist in our 'war' against the BJP." Her victory was a rare bright spot for the AAP, particularly as prominent party figures such as former CM Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia were defeated.

The Bharatiya Janata Party made a significant mark by gaining control in Delhi after 27 years, dislodging AAP from power. This victory follows BJP's electoral successes in Maharashtra and Haryana, further solidifying its political dominance. The Congress party, which once governed Delhi for 15 years, again failed to win any seats, marking their third consecutive electoral defeat in the region.

According to final results, BJP claimed victory in 47 seats and was ahead in one additional seat in the Delhi assembly, while AAP secured 22 seats.

