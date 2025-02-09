Trump Revokes Security Clearances

In a significant move, President Donald Trump has withdrawn security clearances from Antony Blinken, former Secretary of State, and Jake Sullivan, ex-National Security Adviser, as confirmed by White House officials on Saturday.

This decision adds to the announcement made a day earlier when Trump revoked security clearance for his predecessor, Joe Biden, effectively halting his access to daily intelligence briefings.

The removal of these clearances underscores Trump's assertive approach to handling security access for former top officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)