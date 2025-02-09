Left Menu

Trump Revokes Security Clearances

President Donald Trump has revoked security clearances for former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. This action follows the previous day's revocation of his predecessor Joe Biden's access to daily intelligence briefings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 05:57 IST
Trump Revokes Security Clearances
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move, President Donald Trump has withdrawn security clearances from Antony Blinken, former Secretary of State, and Jake Sullivan, ex-National Security Adviser, as confirmed by White House officials on Saturday.

This decision adds to the announcement made a day earlier when Trump revoked security clearance for his predecessor, Joe Biden, effectively halting his access to daily intelligence briefings.

The removal of these clearances underscores Trump's assertive approach to handling security access for former top officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025