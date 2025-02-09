Trump Revokes Security Clearances
President Donald Trump has revoked security clearances for former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. This action follows the previous day's revocation of his predecessor Joe Biden's access to daily intelligence briefings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 05:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant move, President Donald Trump has withdrawn security clearances from Antony Blinken, former Secretary of State, and Jake Sullivan, ex-National Security Adviser, as confirmed by White House officials on Saturday.
This decision adds to the announcement made a day earlier when Trump revoked security clearance for his predecessor, Joe Biden, effectively halting his access to daily intelligence briefings.
The removal of these clearances underscores Trump's assertive approach to handling security access for former top officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sebi Revokes Registration of Four Stock Brokers
Trump Administration Revokes Venezuelan Deportation Protections
Security Shakeup: Ex-Joint Chiefs Chair Faces Revoked Clearance
U.S. Defense Secretary Revokes Mark Milley's Security Clearance Amid Inquiry
Sri Lanka Revokes Ban: Cars Return Amid Forex Revival