BJP's Confidence Boost in West Bengal for 2026 Elections

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has expressed confidence that the BJP will seize power in West Bengal in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections. He accused the Mamata Banerjee-led state government of hindering central projects and highlighted BJP's growing influence and vote share in the region since 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 14:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan voiced assured confidence on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to capture power in West Bengal come the 2026 assembly elections.

Pradhan criticized the Mamata Banerjee government for allegedly obstructing the implementation of central projects, while countering accusations that the Centre is neglecting the state.

With BJP's vote share in West Bengal reaching between 30 and 40 percent since 2019, Pradhan emphasized that a modest gain of an additional 10 percent in the upcoming elections could see the removal of the Mamata Banerjee government from power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

