Congress Faces Crushing Defeat as Security Deposits Vanish in Delhi Polls

In the Delhi Assembly elections, nearly 80% of candidates, notably from Congress, lost their security deposits. Only AAP, BJP, and allies retained theirs. Congress had a particularly poor showing, failing to secure any seats for the third consecutive time, with only three candidates saving their deposits.

Updated: 09-02-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 15:18 IST
  • India

In a crushing blow to the Congress party, the majority of its candidates forfeited their security deposits in the recent Delhi Assembly elections. This outcome marked a continuation of the party's poor performance, as it failed to win any seats for the third straight election.

While Congress struggled, rival parties such as AAP and BJP managed to retain all their security deposits, underscoring the shifting political landscape in Delhi. Out of 699 candidates in the election, 555, or nearly 80%, lost their deposits, including many independents.

The BJP emerged victorious, securing 48 of the 70 seats. Meanwhile, three Congress candidates barely saved their deposits, highlighting the dire situation for the once-dominant political force in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

