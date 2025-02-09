Kejriwal's Poison Allegation: A Costly Political Gamble in Delhi

Union minister and former Haryana chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, suggested that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could have secured 5-7 more seats in the Delhi assembly elections, had its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, not accused the neighboring Haryana state of poisoning the Yamuna River.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended AAP's control in Delhi, securing 48 of the 70 seats. Kejriwal himself was unseated from his New Delhi constituency. In response to media queries, Khattar criticized Kejriwal for his tendency to blame other states when failing to meet promises, notably highlighting his pledge to clean up the Yamuna by 2025.

The minister pointed out that more than 40% of Delhi's populace hails from Haryana, and Kejriwal's accusations have been perceived as an affront. Khattar emphasized that both the Delhi Jal Board and Delhi Pollution Control Board had verified the water quality at Haryana's Palla was acceptable, challenging Kejriwal's claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)