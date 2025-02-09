Kejriwal's Poison Allegation: A Costly Political Gamble in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal's claim about Yamuna River poisoning may have cost the Aam Aadmi Party 5-7 seats in Delhi elections, according to Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The BJP won 48 seats, ousting AAP from power. Water disputes between states were highlighted as central to this political controversy.
- Country:
- India
Union minister and former Haryana chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, suggested that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could have secured 5-7 more seats in the Delhi assembly elections, had its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, not accused the neighboring Haryana state of poisoning the Yamuna River.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended AAP's control in Delhi, securing 48 of the 70 seats. Kejriwal himself was unseated from his New Delhi constituency. In response to media queries, Khattar criticized Kejriwal for his tendency to blame other states when failing to meet promises, notably highlighting his pledge to clean up the Yamuna by 2025.
The minister pointed out that more than 40% of Delhi's populace hails from Haryana, and Kejriwal's accusations have been perceived as an affront. Khattar emphasized that both the Delhi Jal Board and Delhi Pollution Control Board had verified the water quality at Haryana's Palla was acceptable, challenging Kejriwal's claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana CM Celebrates Birthday, Targets Kejriwal Ahead of Delhi Polls
Cold Wave Sweeps Punjab and Haryana: Ferozepur Dips to 2.8°C
Amit Shah slams Aam Aadmi Party, says biggest poll issue in Delhi is to get rid of 'liars and betrayers'.
Fortified Republic Day: Heightened Security Across Punjab and Haryana
Haryana's Tableau Highlights Heritage and Heroes at Republic Day Parade