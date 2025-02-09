Kejriwal Rallies for a Constructive Opposition in Delhi

In the wake of losing power in Delhi, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal convened a meeting with 22 newly elected MLAs at his Ferozshah Road residence, emphasizing their roles in public service.

Outgoing Chief Minister Atishi assured the media that AAP would serve as a constructive opposition, holding the BJP accountable to its promises including financial benefits for women and the continuation of free services.

The BJP, having won 48 of 70 seats, now governs Delhi, ending AAP's decade-long leadership while AAP plans its next steps in the legislative party meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)