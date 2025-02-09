Controversy Brews Over Mustafabad Renaming Proposal

In a move stirring controversy, BJP's Mohan Bisht, newly-elected as Mustafabad's MLA, has put forward a proposal to rename the northeast Delhi constituency to 'Shiv Vihar' or 'Shiv Puri'. Bisht argues that the change reflects the area's demographic makeup, showcasing a Hindu majority population.

This has prompted reactions from political opponents, notably AAP's Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who questions the BJP's intentions behind such a move. Khan suggests that the ruling party should focus on constructive governance rather than engaging in divisive activities.

Bisht's political journey has been one marked by consistent victories, with wins in six out of the seven elections he contested. His potential candidacy for a higher position within the party hierarchy further fuels the ongoing political discourse in Delhi.

