Controversy Brews Over Mustafabad Renaming Proposal

Newly-elected BJP MLA Mohan Bisht has proposed renaming the Mustafabad constituency in northeast Delhi, citing a Hindu majority. The proposal has sparked debate, with AAP's Amanatullah Khan questioning BJP's motives. Meanwhile, Bisht, a seasoned political figure, is speculated as a potential chief minister candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 18:51 IST
In a move stirring controversy, BJP's Mohan Bisht, newly-elected as Mustafabad's MLA, has put forward a proposal to rename the northeast Delhi constituency to 'Shiv Vihar' or 'Shiv Puri'. Bisht argues that the change reflects the area's demographic makeup, showcasing a Hindu majority population.

This has prompted reactions from political opponents, notably AAP's Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who questions the BJP's intentions behind such a move. Khan suggests that the ruling party should focus on constructive governance rather than engaging in divisive activities.

Bisht's political journey has been one marked by consistent victories, with wins in six out of the seven elections he contested. His potential candidacy for a higher position within the party hierarchy further fuels the ongoing political discourse in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

