Left Menu

Manipur's Leadership Shift: CM N Biren Singh Steps Down

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has resigned, submitting his letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Singh expressed gratitude to the central government for support and urged them to maintain efforts on border control and drug prevention. His resignation follows ethno-political tensions within the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 09-02-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 19:14 IST
Manipur's Leadership Shift: CM N Biren Singh Steps Down
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur's political landscape witnessed a significant change as Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation on Sunday. The resignation letter was submitted to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

In the resignation letter, Singh expressed his gratitude towards the central government and praised its initiatives for the state's development. He highlighted the necessity to maintain Manipur's territorial integrity and further requested continued efforts to curb border infiltration, illegal immigration, and drug trafficking.

The resignations occurred soon after Singh returned from Delhi, amidst ongoing tensions and a no-confidence motion proposed by the opposition Congress following ethnic violence in May that resulted in over 250 fatalities and numerous displacements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025