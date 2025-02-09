Manipur's Leadership Shift: CM N Biren Singh Steps Down

Manipur's political landscape witnessed a significant change as Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation on Sunday. The resignation letter was submitted to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

In the resignation letter, Singh expressed his gratitude towards the central government and praised its initiatives for the state's development. He highlighted the necessity to maintain Manipur's territorial integrity and further requested continued efforts to curb border infiltration, illegal immigration, and drug trafficking.

The resignations occurred soon after Singh returned from Delhi, amidst ongoing tensions and a no-confidence motion proposed by the opposition Congress following ethnic violence in May that resulted in over 250 fatalities and numerous displacements.

