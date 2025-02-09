The Yamuna Factor: How BJP's Narrative Shifted Delhi's Political Landscape

The Yamuna factor played a pivotal role in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, reshaping voter sentiment and aiding the BJP to defeat the AAP in a historic victory. Key to this shift was the backlash from Haryanvi-origin voters, who perceived AAP's stance on Yamuna pollution as an affront to their home state.

The BJP, securing 48 out of 70 seats, fielded 14 candidates of Haryanvi descent, 12 of whom emerged victorious, compared to AAP's mere four wins out of 10 candidates. Notably, in constituencies with significant Jat and Haryanvi-origin voters, the BJP dominated the polls, reversing its 2020 outcomes.

The BJP capitalized on sentiments surrounding the polluted Yamuna, promising tangible actions like establishing a 'Yamuna Kosh' fund and a riverfront project, contrasting AAP's previous unmet promises. This approach boosted BJP's voter base, ensuring its comeback to power in Delhi for the first time in 26 years.

