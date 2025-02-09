Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: PM Shehbaz's UAE Visit for the World Governments Summit

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the UAE to participate in the World Governments Summit in Dubai, focusing on governance, innovation, and international cooperation. The visit aims to deepen ties between Pakistan and the UAE, emphasizing economic growth and new partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 09-02-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 20:52 IST
Strengthening Ties: PM Shehbaz's UAE Visit for the World Governments Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embarks on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he will attend the World Governments Summit in Dubai, a crucial meeting for global policymakers and private sector leaders.

Invited by UAE's Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister Shehbaz will lead high-level talks underlining Pakistan's commitment to deepening relations, particularly in economic and strategic domains.

The visit, marked by a keynote address and bilateral meetings, aims to reinforce ties with the UAE while exploring new avenues for economic collaboration, reflecting the historic brotherly bond shared by the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025