Strengthening Ties: PM Shehbaz's UAE Visit for the World Governments Summit
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the UAE to participate in the World Governments Summit in Dubai, focusing on governance, innovation, and international cooperation. The visit aims to deepen ties between Pakistan and the UAE, emphasizing economic growth and new partnerships.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embarks on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he will attend the World Governments Summit in Dubai, a crucial meeting for global policymakers and private sector leaders.
Invited by UAE's Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister Shehbaz will lead high-level talks underlining Pakistan's commitment to deepening relations, particularly in economic and strategic domains.
The visit, marked by a keynote address and bilateral meetings, aims to reinforce ties with the UAE while exploring new avenues for economic collaboration, reflecting the historic brotherly bond shared by the two nations.
