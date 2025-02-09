Strengthening Ties: PM Shehbaz's UAE Visit for the World Governments Summit

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embarks on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he will attend the World Governments Summit in Dubai, a crucial meeting for global policymakers and private sector leaders.

Invited by UAE's Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister Shehbaz will lead high-level talks underlining Pakistan's commitment to deepening relations, particularly in economic and strategic domains.

The visit, marked by a keynote address and bilateral meetings, aims to reinforce ties with the UAE while exploring new avenues for economic collaboration, reflecting the historic brotherly bond shared by the two nations.

