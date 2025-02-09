House Leaders Stick to 'One Big Bill' Strategy for Tax Cuts and Border Funding

The Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, reaffirmed the commitment to a 'one big bill' strategy to advance President Donald Trump's tax-cut agenda and prioritize funding for the border and military. This approach remains despite a budget plan revealed by Senate Republicans on Friday, highlighting the challenge due to the slim House majority.

Senator Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, on Friday introduced a proposal to increase border security, deportations, and military funding by $85.5 billion over four years, delaying the extension of tax cuts to future legislation. Johnson emphasized constant dialogue with the president to achieve results while stressing the importance of a single comprehensive bill.

Johnson noted that the original plan was for the House Budget Committee to review the Republican budget resolution the following week. However, more time might be needed due to the necessity of details, seeking unification among the narrow Republican majority. They aim to pass fiscal legislation via a budget procedure needing only a Senate majority, avoiding deficit increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)