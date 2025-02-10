Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Call for Comprehensive Security in Ukraine Settlement

President Zelenskiy insists that a solution to the Ukraine conflict must prevent future Russian aggression, demanding security guarantees. He emphasizes non-repetition of past failed accords and highlights the importance of U.S. and EU support in negotiations. Martial law conditions restrict election possibilities until conflict de-escalation.

In a recent interview, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized that any resolution to the conflict in Ukraine must include measures to prevent future Russian aggression. He warned against repeating failed peace accords that preceded Russia's 2022 invasion.

Zelenskiy stressed the necessity of security guarantees, urging support from Western allies, particularly the U.S. and the EU, to bring an end to hostilities and secure lasting peace. He expressed willingness to negotiate, provided these allies are engaged.

Zelenskiy also reiterated that elections in Ukraine would be postponed until conflicts cease, citing the dangers of removing martial law. He underlined the importance of military readiness and political legitimacy amid ongoing tensions.

