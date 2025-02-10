Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tension: New Steel and Aluminum Taxes Loom

President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a new 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports, further escalating his trade policy. The tariffs will be in addition to the existing duties. Trump also mentioned reciprocal tariffs to match those of trading partners, taking effect soon.

In a significant move for U.S. trade policy, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday his intention to impose a new 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports starting Monday. This decision represents a sharp escalation in his ongoing overhaul of trade practices.

The new tariffs, set to supplement existing duties, were disclosed while Trump was speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One. The president also revealed plans to introduce reciprocal tariffs this week, aiming for parity with trading partners' rates, though he did not specify which countries would be affected.

Historically, Trump initiated tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum during his first term but granted duty-free quotas to certain countries, a practice that his successor Joe Biden extended to other regions. As a result, U.S. steel production capacity utilization has seen a decline. Despite these complexities, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the upcoming tariffs will augment the existing ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

