Daniel Noboa Leads Ecuador Presidential Race with Strong Support

Daniel Noboa was leading Ecuador's presidential vote count on Sunday with 45.6%, ahead of Luisa Gonzalez at 42.9%. This marks his strong position due to military deployment strategies reducing crime. While polls show a possible outright win, a runoff with Gonzalez remains probable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 07:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 07:24 IST
Daniel Noboa Leads Ecuador Presidential Race with Strong Support
In Ecuador's closely watched presidential race, Daniel Noboa emerged as the frontrunner, securing 45.6% of votes with nearly 30% of ballot boxes counted. His closest competitor, leftist candidate Luisa Gonzalez, garnered 42.9% of the vote.

Noboa, who became president in 2023 following his predecessor's term, has implemented decisive military measures to combat crime. He cited a 15% reduction in violent deaths and major gang leader captures as key achievements. Nonetheless, his opponents argue for more comprehensive strategies to address drug trade-related crime, despite potential legislative hurdles.

Noboa's campaign relies on further policy initiatives, such as bolstering security at borders and ports. Polls indicated a potential outright victory, but a runoff against Gonzalez, whom he decidedly defeated in 2023, could still occur. Both candidates emphasized vigilance at polling sites to ensure vote integrity.

