Traffic Chaos at Maha Kumbh: A Crisis Brewing in Prayagraj

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for traffic issues in Prayagraj, impacting food, fuel, and medicine supplies for Maha Kumbh Mela attendees. He suggested appointing a competent leader to handle the situation, highlighting the officials' struggle to control chaos amid massive crowds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-02-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 09:58 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, has openly criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for the current traffic chaos in Prayagraj, alleging it has led to a severe scarcity of essential goods and inconvenience for millions of devotees at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

Yadav stated that the congestion has resulted in the unavailability of basic necessities such as food grains, vegetables, medicines, and even fuel, exacerbating the predicament of the tired and thirsty devotees. He called it a grave situation on his social media platform X, where he also shared a video of affected individuals narrating their ordeals amidst the disorder.

Yadav criticized the existing governance, suggesting that a more capable individual should oversee the management of this religious event. Official reports indicate that by Monday morning, 46.19 lakh people, including 10 lakh Kalpvasis, had bathed in the Sangam, marking millions visiting since the Mela's commencement last month.

