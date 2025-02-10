Tension Rises as Sri Lanka Detains Indian Fishermen

In a rising tide of tension between India and Sri Lanka, Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion on Monday in the Lok Sabha to address the pressing issue of 14 Indian fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy. The fishermen, apprehended on February 9, allegedly violated the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), according to Tagore's notice.

The Congress representative highlighted that the Sri Lankan Navy captured these fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangschimadam near the IMBL despite minimal evidence of illegal activity. This incident is not isolated, as similar arrests have recently occurred, including detentions on February 3 and January 26.

Tagore also mentioned the severity of a January 28 incident, where a Sri Lankan Navy firing near Delft Island injured several Indian fishermen, further escalating tensions. Thousands of fishermen's livelihoods in Tamil Nadu, particularly in Rameswaram and Mandapam, rely heavily on these waters, and ongoing arrests exacerbate their plight.

He demanded the Indian government to press Sri Lanka for the immediate release of the detained fishermen and the return of their boats. Tagore further called for increased surveillance and support for Indian fishermen operating in contested waters, urging India to negotiate a lasting solution.

Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi echoed the need for the central government to act swiftly to ensure the release of not just these 14, but a total of 97 Tamil Nadu fishermen currently in Sri Lankan custody. These actions highlight the need for diplomatic engagement aimed at resolving the recurring issue.

