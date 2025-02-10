Political Maneuvering: Fadnavis Meets Thackeray Amid Tensions
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with MNS leader Raj Thackeray, sparking speculation about political strategies. The meeting followed Thackeray's criticism of the BJP and questions over election outcomes. While Thackeray backs BJP for the 2024 elections, MNS performed poorly in the recent state assembly elections.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with Raj Thackeray, head of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, at Thackeray's residence on Monday. The specifics of their conversation remain undisclosed.
According to BJP MLC Prasad Lad, Thackeray invited Fadnavis to his home near Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area, without divulging any further details. This meeting comes after Thackeray's recent criticisms of the ruling BJP, highlighting inconsistencies in the party's stance on corruption.
Thackeray has doubted the results of the last Maharashtra assembly elections, whereas the BJP accuses him of disseminating false information. Despite aligning with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the MNS failed to secure any seats in last year's state assembly polls.
