Left Menu

Political Maneuvering: Fadnavis Meets Thackeray Amid Tensions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with MNS leader Raj Thackeray, sparking speculation about political strategies. The meeting followed Thackeray's criticism of the BJP and questions over election outcomes. While Thackeray backs BJP for the 2024 elections, MNS performed poorly in the recent state assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:22 IST
Political Maneuvering: Fadnavis Meets Thackeray Amid Tensions
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with Raj Thackeray, head of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, at Thackeray's residence on Monday. The specifics of their conversation remain undisclosed.

According to BJP MLC Prasad Lad, Thackeray invited Fadnavis to his home near Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area, without divulging any further details. This meeting comes after Thackeray's recent criticisms of the ruling BJP, highlighting inconsistencies in the party's stance on corruption.

Thackeray has doubted the results of the last Maharashtra assembly elections, whereas the BJP accuses him of disseminating false information. Despite aligning with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the MNS failed to secure any seats in last year's state assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
2
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
3
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
4
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

Beyond the hype: Measuring generative AI’s societal impact through agency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025