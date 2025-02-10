Om Birla: Indian Constitution Inspires Legislative Excellence

On Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the significance of the Indian Constitution, describing it as more than just a document—it is a source of inspiration for the nation's people. Speaking at the inauguration of the orientation program for newly elected members of the 15th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Council in New Delhi, Birla stressed the imperative that laws should aim to foster socio-economic progress.

During the gathering, Birla extended his congratulations to Rahul Narwekar for his unopposed reelection as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, granting him another opportunity to fulfill his parliamentary duties. He emphasized that an elected representative's responsibilities surpass addressing local challenges, urging them to meet public expectations and contribute to social change.

Birla expressed concern over the declining attendance in both Parliament and state legislatures, condemning deliberate disruptions and advocating for constructive discourse. He particularly underlined the importance of 'Question Hour' and encouraged legislators to delve into previous debates to aid their understanding of new legislation, ensuring they effectively guide the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)