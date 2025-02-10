Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Urges UDF Workers to Defend India's Soul

In a United Democratic Front meeting in Kerala, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra thanked election workers and encouraged them to openly discuss their issues with her. She accused the ruling party of undermining the Constitution and called on UDF members to fight for India's democratic essence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:37 IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended a United Democratic Front meeting in Kerala, where she expressed her gratitude to those who worked tirelessly during the elections. Speaking to ANI, Vadra invited party workers to openly discuss their challenges with her, emphasizing the importance of staying connected with her team.

During the event, Vadra attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party government, accusing it of weakening India's Constitution and democratic framework. She positioned the UDF workers as defenders of the nation's core values, urging them to persist in their efforts to safeguard India's constitutional integrity.

Highlighting the broader significance of their struggle, Vadra emphasized that the UDF workers are not only political operatives but also champions for India's soul and citizens' rights. She positioned the UDF as a crucial force in the fight to preserve the nation's democratic ethos, following her victory in Wayanad's by-polls after Rahul Gandhi's seat became vacant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

