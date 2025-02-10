Priyanka Gandhi Urges UDF Workers to Defend India's Soul

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended a United Democratic Front meeting in Kerala, where she expressed her gratitude to those who worked tirelessly during the elections. Speaking to ANI, Vadra invited party workers to openly discuss their challenges with her, emphasizing the importance of staying connected with her team.

During the event, Vadra attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party government, accusing it of weakening India's Constitution and democratic framework. She positioned the UDF workers as defenders of the nation's core values, urging them to persist in their efforts to safeguard India's constitutional integrity.

Highlighting the broader significance of their struggle, Vadra emphasized that the UDF workers are not only political operatives but also champions for India's soul and citizens' rights. She positioned the UDF as a crucial force in the fight to preserve the nation's democratic ethos, following her victory in Wayanad's by-polls after Rahul Gandhi's seat became vacant.

(With inputs from agencies.)