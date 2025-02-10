EU to Shield Interests Amidst U.S. Tariff Turmoil

The European Commission announced on Monday its readiness to protect EU interests following U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to impose new metal tariffs. A statement emphasized the need for clarity before any official EU response.

President Trump indicated on Sunday his intention to implement a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States. This move is part of a broader shift in U.S. trade policy.

The European Commission conveyed its stance that there is no justification for tariffs on EU exports. It reaffirmed its commitment to defending the interests of European businesses, workers, and consumers from unnecessary measures.

