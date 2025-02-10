Left Menu

EU to Shield Interests Amidst U.S. Tariff Turmoil

The European Commission is poised to defend EU interests following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The EU seeks clarification before responding and claims the tariffs are unjustified, aiming to protect its businesses, workers, and consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-02-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:38 IST
EU to Shield Interests Amidst U.S. Tariff Turmoil
European Commission Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission announced on Monday its readiness to protect EU interests following U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to impose new metal tariffs. A statement emphasized the need for clarity before any official EU response.

President Trump indicated on Sunday his intention to implement a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States. This move is part of a broader shift in U.S. trade policy.

The European Commission conveyed its stance that there is no justification for tariffs on EU exports. It reaffirmed its commitment to defending the interests of European businesses, workers, and consumers from unnecessary measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025