Germany Faces Historic Election as Coalition Collapses

Germany is set to hold a snap national election on February 23 following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition. Major parties vying for leadership include the SPD, CDU/CSU, Greens, and AfD, with key issues around Ukraine, economy, migration, energy, and relations with the Trump administration.

Syrian elections Image Credit:

Germany is gearing up for a snap national election on February 23, a significant political event triggered by the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition. The election sees major parties such as Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) and the opposition conservatives (CDU/CSU) striving for dominance.

Current polls position the CDU/CSU in the lead, with the AfD following closely. The key policy issues at stake include Germany's stance on the Ukraine crisis, economic revival plans, migration challenges, energy policy, and navigating relations with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

The election outcomes could reshape Germany's political landscape significantly, with the SPD, Greens, FDP, and other smaller parties working to secure their influence amidst shifting voter loyalties and emerging geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

