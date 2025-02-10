Atishi's Kalkaji Triumph Draws Criticism Amidst AAP's Election Defeat

While several leaders criticized Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi for celebrating her victory from the Kalkaji seat, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi defended her, stating that Atishi was honoring her party workers who secured her triumph against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. Chaturvedi lauded Atishi for emerging victorious after a tough election, commending her dual responsibilities.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi emphasized the rigorous nature of elections, highlighting Atishi's dedication as a Chief Minister while handling two roles simultaneously. Atishi's hard-fought victory led to celebrations, honoring the efforts of her supporters. In contrast, BJP's President Virendra Sachdeva criticized Atishi, questioning her celebration amid AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's loss in the Delhi assembly polls.

Swati Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP, also criticized Atishi, deeming the celebrations inappropriate given the party's overall defeat. Despite a difficult contest, Atishi secured the Kalkaji seat by defeating BJP's Bidhuri by 3,521 votes. Atishi acknowledged AAP's assembly defeat and pledged to continue opposing the BJP, as the latter is set to govern Delhi after 27 years.

In the assembly elections, BJP won 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP secured 22. Among key losses for AAP were former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. None of this, however, overshadowed Atishi's individual victory, which remains a standout success in an otherwise challenging election for her party.

(With inputs from agencies.)