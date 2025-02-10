BJP Triumphs in Delhi: CAG Report Set for Assembly Debut

Vijender Gupta, the Bharatiya Janata Party's victorious candidate, reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance that the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report will be tabled in the first session of the Delhi Assembly. This decision follows significant irregularities identified in the Delhi government's excise policy, which resulted in a revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crore.

When questioned about the BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate for Delhi, Gupta stated that the party's high command will make the decision. "All 48 MLAs are equal to the party, and any of them could be chosen," he remarked. Gupta secured a massive victory in the Rohini Assembly by defeating AAP's candidate by over 37,000 votes.

The BJP's strong performance in the assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats, signals a change in leadership in the national capital. Prime Minister Modi addressed jubilant supporters, promising that the CAG report will ensure accountability. The report uncovered losses arising from irregularities, including Rs 890 crore from untendered surrendered licenses and Rs 941 crore due to exemptions granted to zonal licenses.

