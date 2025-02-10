Left Menu

EU Braces for Trump's Metal Tariffs: A Renewed Trade Tussle

The European Commission plans to protect EU interests following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. They await official notification before responding. Past tariffs affected billions in trade, leading to suspended countermeasures under President Biden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 14:53 IST
The European Commission announced it is ready to defend EU interests after President Donald Trump revealed intentions for new tariffs on metals. Yet, the EU waits for official notification before taking action, seeking clarification on the proposed measures.

Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports signify a renewed push in his trade policy overhaul. This move mirrors similar actions from his first term, which impacted billions of euros in EU exports. The EU maintains there's no justification for these tariffs on its exports.

During Trump's first term, the EU responded with counter tariffs on a range of U.S. goods, amounting to billions in trade. However, with Biden's presidency, both sides agreed to suspend these tariffs temporarily. EU officials suggest reinstating countermeasures if Trump's proposal advances.

