EU Braces for Trump's Metal Tariffs: A Renewed Trade Tussle

The European Commission announced it is ready to defend EU interests after President Donald Trump revealed intentions for new tariffs on metals. Yet, the EU waits for official notification before taking action, seeking clarification on the proposed measures.

Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports signify a renewed push in his trade policy overhaul. This move mirrors similar actions from his first term, which impacted billions of euros in EU exports. The EU maintains there's no justification for these tariffs on its exports.

During Trump's first term, the EU responded with counter tariffs on a range of U.S. goods, amounting to billions in trade. However, with Biden's presidency, both sides agreed to suspend these tariffs temporarily. EU officials suggest reinstating countermeasures if Trump's proposal advances.

