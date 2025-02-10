Left Menu

Kremlin Awaits Details on Trump's Controversial Gaza Purchase Plan

The Kremlin awaits further information on U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to purchase the Gaza Strip, a move that has faced international criticism. Trump's proposal involves purchasing Gaza while allowing parts to be redeveloped by neighboring countries. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed the need for details, given the large Palestinian population affected.

Updated: 10-02-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:10 IST
Kremlin Awaits Details on Trump's Controversial Gaza Purchase Plan
Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin announced on Monday that it is waiting for more information about U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to purchase the Gaza Strip. The idea has already faced condemnation from numerous countries around the world.

On Sunday, Trump declared his intention to buy and own the region, while suggesting that parts of Gaza could be redeveloped by other Middle Eastern countries. When asked about Russia's position on Trump's plan, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted the humanitarian concern, noting the 1.2 million Palestinians residing there.

"We need to await more details to determine the coherence of this plan," Peskov stated during a conference call. "It involves people who were promised a two-state solution, as per Security Council resolutions. Many questions remain unanswered, and until we know more, we must remain patient," Peskov stressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

