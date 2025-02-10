Left Menu

Debate Over KIIFB Toll: Kerala Assembly Divided

Kerala's Finance Minister K N Balagopal dismissed concerns about potential toll collections by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), stating that fears were baseless. However, the opposition UDF walked out of the Assembly session, protesting delayed projects and questioning the financial strategies involving KIIFB.

In a heated session of the Kerala Assembly on Monday, Finance Minister K N Balagopal sought to allay public fears regarding rumored toll collections by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Addressing the state legislature, Balagopal emphasized there was no immediate plan to introduce tolls, and accused the opposition of fear-mongering.

Tensions ran high as members of the United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition staged a walkout, opposing what they described as a slow pace of infrastructure projects and unnecessary financial burdens on the state. The UDF raised concerns that the government is redirecting funds from motor vehicle taxes and petroleum cess towards KIIFB.

Balagopal firmly rejected claims that KIIFB required financial resuscitation, pointing to Rs 33,000 crore already invested in projects. He reassured the Assembly that plans for 100-200 new revenue-generating initiatives were on the horizon, promising to reach an investment total of Rs 1 lakh crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

