Randhawa Predicts Mid-Term Polls in Punjab Amidst AAP Turmoil

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa predicts mid-term polls in Punjab, citing mass defections of AAP MLAs following the party's defeat in Delhi. He criticizes AAP for internal dissent and questions the Punjab government's response to recent security issues. Randhawa suggests discontent could benefit Congress.

Updated: 10-02-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:17 IST
Amid ongoing political turbulence in Punjab, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has forecast mid-term elections, alleging that AAP legislators will depart en masse due to the party's dismal performance in the recent Delhi elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convener, plans to meet with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other key party figures, in a bid to address the mounting internal strife following AAP's electoral setbacks in Delhi.

Randhawa criticized the Punjab government's lack of response to recent security threats, urging for a government committed to public service and hinting that dissatisfied AAP members might realign with Congress.

