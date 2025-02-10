Liechtenstein's Historic Step: First Female Prime Minister Emerges Victorious

In a historic political shift, Liechtenstein is poised to welcome its first female prime minister following a significant election victory by the conservative Fatherland Union. The party, led by Brigitte Haas, secured 38.3% of the vote in the recent elections.

Celebrated in the principality's capital, Vaduz, the elections maintained the Fatherland Union's position with 10 seats in the 25-member parliament. Conversely, the Progressive Citizens' Party suffered a significant decline, dropping to 27.5% and losing three seats.

Traditionally governed by male prime ministers since the establishment of the role in 1921, the March 20 transition marks a pivotal point for Liechtenstein. Haas is set to succeed Daniel Risch, who opted not to run for another term.

(With inputs from agencies.)