Liechtenstein's Historic Step: First Female Prime Minister Emerges Victorious
Liechtenstein is set to have its first female prime minister after the conservative Fatherland Union, led by Brigitte Haas, won 38.3% in the elections. Historically led by male prime ministers, Haas is poised to succeed Daniel Risch on March 20 in this tiny Alpine principality.
In a historic political shift, Liechtenstein is poised to welcome its first female prime minister following a significant election victory by the conservative Fatherland Union. The party, led by Brigitte Haas, secured 38.3% of the vote in the recent elections.
Celebrated in the principality's capital, Vaduz, the elections maintained the Fatherland Union's position with 10 seats in the 25-member parliament. Conversely, the Progressive Citizens' Party suffered a significant decline, dropping to 27.5% and losing three seats.
Traditionally governed by male prime ministers since the establishment of the role in 1921, the March 20 transition marks a pivotal point for Liechtenstein. Haas is set to succeed Daniel Risch, who opted not to run for another term.
