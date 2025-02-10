Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks on the Horizon: Bangladesh and India's Efforts to Mend Ties

Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain is scheduled to meet Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Indian Ocean Conference in Oman. The meeting aims to prevent further strains in bilateral relations following concerns over violence against minorities in Bangladesh and political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:26 IST
Diplomatic Talks on the Horizon: Bangladesh and India's Efforts to Mend Ties
Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain is poised to engage in crucial diplomatic talks with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Indian Ocean Conference in Oman next week.

The conference, set to occur on February 16-17, serves as a pivotal platform for regional dialogue, organized by the India Foundation and Oman's foreign ministry.

This forthcoming meeting underscores efforts to address tensions stemming from political changes and violence against minorities in Bangladesh, highlighting the importance of maintaining stable bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025