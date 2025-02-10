Diplomatic Talks on the Horizon: Bangladesh and India's Efforts to Mend Ties

Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain is poised to engage in crucial diplomatic talks with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Indian Ocean Conference in Oman next week.

The conference, set to occur on February 16-17, serves as a pivotal platform for regional dialogue, organized by the India Foundation and Oman's foreign ministry.

This forthcoming meeting underscores efforts to address tensions stemming from political changes and violence against minorities in Bangladesh, highlighting the importance of maintaining stable bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)