A Hungarian company has secured a deal to supply gas to Moldova's separatist Transdniestria region, an announcement made by the region's leader, Vadim Krasnoselsky, stated on Monday.

Krasnoselsky noted on his official Telegram channel that the gas delivery arrangement is being supported with Russian credit and functional assistance.

This move underscores the complexities in regional alliances and energy dependencies, highlighting Transdniestria's reliance on external support for its energy needs.

