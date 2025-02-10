Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov of Russia has highlighted the non-negotiable conditions set by President Vladimir Putin for resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

On June 14, President Putin listed specific demands: Ukraine must abandon its NATO aspirations and pull back its forces from four regions claimed by Russia.

Ryabkov asserted the importance of the United States and Western countries acknowledging and comprehending these conditions to advance towards ending the conflict.

