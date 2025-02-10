Left Menu

Global Ties and Domestic Concerns Dominate News Agenda

Today's top stories include Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US to boost India-U.S. relations, President Macron emphasizing India-France friendship, Sonia Gandhi urging census completion for food security, and President Murmu celebrating India's cultural heritage at Maha Kumbh. Additional updates cover legal and military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to expand U.S.-India ties during his upcoming visit, capitalizing on Trump-era successes, according to statements made on Monday. Macron also expressed India's pivotal friendship with France ahead of a strategic meeting with Modi.

Domestically, former Congress leader Sonia Gandhi urged the Indian government to expedite the population census, emphasizing that 14 crore Indians lack food security benefits. Additionally, President Droupadi Murmu took a symbolic holy dip at the Maha Kumbh, highlighting the cultural significance of the event as a testament to India's heritage.

In other news, military assessments along Jammu and Kashmir's Line of Control were conducted, while legal matters, including orders on job appointments in West Bengal and arrest warrants regarding misbehaviors in rituals, were reviewed. The mood is cautious with ongoing debates and legal proceedings shaping the socio-political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

