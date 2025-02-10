Global Ties and Domestic Concerns Dominate News Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to expand U.S.-India ties during his upcoming visit, capitalizing on Trump-era successes, according to statements made on Monday. Macron also expressed India's pivotal friendship with France ahead of a strategic meeting with Modi.

Domestically, former Congress leader Sonia Gandhi urged the Indian government to expedite the population census, emphasizing that 14 crore Indians lack food security benefits. Additionally, President Droupadi Murmu took a symbolic holy dip at the Maha Kumbh, highlighting the cultural significance of the event as a testament to India's heritage.

In other news, military assessments along Jammu and Kashmir's Line of Control were conducted, while legal matters, including orders on job appointments in West Bengal and arrest warrants regarding misbehaviors in rituals, were reviewed. The mood is cautious with ongoing debates and legal proceedings shaping the socio-political landscape.

