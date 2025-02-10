Biren Singh's Resignation Sparks Calls for BJP Accountability in Manipur
Following the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, opposition leaders criticize the BJP for its handling of ethnic violence in the state. They argue that the resignation came too late, with atrocities against women and children sparking anger amongst the public. The BJP's motive behind the hasty decision is also questioned.
- Country:
- India
The resignation of Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh has ignited strong criticism from opposition leaders who accuse the BJP of mishandling ethnic violence in the region. Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad stated that the BJP must account for the atrocities committed against women and children, suggesting the resignation was overdue by two years.
Adding to the critique, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed that the resignation was long expected, as violence has persisted for over two years. She emphasized the delay in action and the continuing plight of the people in Manipur.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused the BJP of rushing Singh's resignation decision just before a no-confidence motion was to be proposed by opposition parties. He criticized the BJP's divisive politics, particularly involving the RSS, and denounced their actions as being too late in addressing the ongoing conflict.
The ethnic violence, primarily involving the Meitei and Kuki communities, escalated after a May 3rd rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) following a high court directive. Accompanying Singh during his resignation at Raj Bhawan were BJP president A Sharda and other senior party figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CPI(M) Protests Priyanka Gandhi's Delayed Visit After Tiger Tragedy
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Wayanad Visit: A Tale of Tragedy and Political Controversy
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Visits Grieving Family in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Visit: Support Amidst Tragedy and Controversy
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Fights for Wayanad's Safety