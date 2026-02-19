Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Unveils 'Charge Sheet' Against Assam's BJP Government
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released a 20-point 'charge sheet' accusing the BJP-led Assam government of corruption and failing to keep promises. Accusations include neglecting indigenous communities and tea garden workers. The Congress also criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and associates for alleged illegal wealth accumulation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-02-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 17:57 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move on Thursday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra unveiled a 'charge sheet' against the BJP-led government in Assam during a public event in Guwahati.
She accused the administration of corruption and failing to address the needs of minorities, just ahead of the crucial state assembly elections.
The document highlights unfulfilled promises like granting ST status to indigenous communities and fair wages for tea garden workers. Additionally, the Congress levied serious accusations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Gears Up for Puducherry Assembly Elections with Strategic Committees
Nepal's Major Parties Unveil Bold Manifestos for March Elections
Union Minister Accuses Telangana Congress of Corruption and Vote Manipulation
BJP Targets Congress: Karnataka Politics Heat Up for 2028 Elections
Bus Syndicate Challenges 'Unethical' Requisition for Upcoming West Bengal Elections