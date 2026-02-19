Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Unveils 'Charge Sheet' Against Assam's BJP Government

In a significant political move on Thursday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra unveiled a 'charge sheet' against the BJP-led government in Assam during a public event in Guwahati.

She accused the administration of corruption and failing to address the needs of minorities, just ahead of the crucial state assembly elections.

The document highlights unfulfilled promises like granting ST status to indigenous communities and fair wages for tea garden workers. Additionally, the Congress levied serious accusations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

(With inputs from agencies.)