Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Unveils 'Charge Sheet' Against Assam's BJP Government

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released a 20-point 'charge sheet' accusing the BJP-led Assam government of corruption and failing to keep promises. Accusations include neglecting indigenous communities and tea garden workers. The Congress also criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and associates for alleged illegal wealth accumulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-02-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 17:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move on Thursday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra unveiled a 'charge sheet' against the BJP-led government in Assam during a public event in Guwahati.

She accused the administration of corruption and failing to address the needs of minorities, just ahead of the crucial state assembly elections.

The document highlights unfulfilled promises like granting ST status to indigenous communities and fair wages for tea garden workers. Additionally, the Congress levied serious accusations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

