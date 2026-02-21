Priyanka Gandhi Engages Grassroots in Assam Congress Candidate Selection

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a consultative approach as she engaged with grassroots workers in Assam, seeking feedback on potential candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. The interaction highlights the Congress party's strategy to incorporate local insights into their candidate selection process.

Gandhi, who leads the Congress Screening Committee for Assam, held discussions with block and district unit workers. This engagement aims to gather comprehensive feedback to aid in finalizing candidates for the elections. Key figures, including AICC in-charge Jitendra Singh and PCC chief Gaurav Gogoi, accompanied Gandhi during these meetings.

The first critical meeting of the screening committee is scheduled for early next week. Members such as Lok Sabha MPs Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Imran Masood, and Sirivella Prasad will partake in discussions. The Congress aims to recapture power from the BJP in the April polls, following a decade on the opposition benches.