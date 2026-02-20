Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Strategic Assam Visit: A Prelude to Elections

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent Congress leader, wrapped up her two-day strategic visit to Assam on Friday, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Her visit was aimed at finalizing candidate selection after a series of intense discussions with senior party officials.

During her visit, Vadra stressed the significance of direct engagement by meeting various party members individually, which she believes offers better insights. Among her activities, she held consultations with political committees, district leaders, and representatives from different party wings.

Vadra highlighted a 20-point charge sheet against the BJP government, citing allegations of corruption and intimidation tactics against minorities. The Congress aims to regain ground in the elections scheduled for March-April, with a hopeful release of candidate lists by the end of the month.

