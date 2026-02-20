Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Strategic Assam Visit: A Prelude to Elections

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader, concluded a two-day visit to Assam to prepare for upcoming assembly elections. Engaging with senior party members, she focused on candidate selection. Vadra criticized the BJP-led government and released a charge sheet against them. The elections are anticipated in March-April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:19 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Strategic Assam Visit: A Prelude to Elections
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent Congress leader, wrapped up her two-day strategic visit to Assam on Friday, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Her visit was aimed at finalizing candidate selection after a series of intense discussions with senior party officials.

During her visit, Vadra stressed the significance of direct engagement by meeting various party members individually, which she believes offers better insights. Among her activities, she held consultations with political committees, district leaders, and representatives from different party wings.

Vadra highlighted a 20-point charge sheet against the BJP government, citing allegations of corruption and intimidation tactics against minorities. The Congress aims to regain ground in the elections scheduled for March-April, with a hopeful release of candidate lists by the end of the month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boosting Cyber Defense: India's Path to Becoming a Digital Powerhouse

Boosting Cyber Defense: India's Path to Becoming a Digital Powerhouse

 India
2
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of economic agenda, reports AP.

US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central pla...

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Military Planning for Possible Conflict with Iran

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Military Planning for Possible Conflict with Iran

 Global
4
Jharkhand's Push for Organ Donation: A Vision for 2050

Jharkhand's Push for Organ Donation: A Vision for 2050

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026