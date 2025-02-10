Political Tensions Mount as Trinamool Congress Slams Manipur Crisis Handling
Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev criticized the handling of the Manipur crisis, rejecting Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation as a sufficient solution and alleging state-backed violence. During a budget debate, she and others voiced concerns over regional neglect and called for policy and economic reforms.
Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev has voiced strong criticism regarding the Manipur crisis, asserting that Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation is insufficient. Dev alleged the existence of state-sponsored violence and called for an investigation into the matter.
In a debate concerning the 2025-26 Budget, Dev argued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transition from the 'Look East' to 'Act East' policy has not succeeded, as evidenced by ongoing turmoil in Manipur, which she referred to as the 'gateway to Asia.'
Highlighting regional disparities, Dev noted the Finance Minister's failure to address the Manipur issue in the Budget. While AGP's Birendra Prasad Baishya praised the Budget for its contributions to the North East, Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh criticized the government's neglect of Bihar, demanding regional equity to achieve economic goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
