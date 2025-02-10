Left Menu

Political Tensions Mount as Trinamool Congress Slams Manipur Crisis Handling

Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev criticized the handling of the Manipur crisis, rejecting Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation as a sufficient solution and alleging state-backed violence. During a budget debate, she and others voiced concerns over regional neglect and called for policy and economic reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:11 IST
Political Tensions Mount as Trinamool Congress Slams Manipur Crisis Handling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev has voiced strong criticism regarding the Manipur crisis, asserting that Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation is insufficient. Dev alleged the existence of state-sponsored violence and called for an investigation into the matter.

In a debate concerning the 2025-26 Budget, Dev argued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transition from the 'Look East' to 'Act East' policy has not succeeded, as evidenced by ongoing turmoil in Manipur, which she referred to as the 'gateway to Asia.'

Highlighting regional disparities, Dev noted the Finance Minister's failure to address the Manipur issue in the Budget. While AGP's Birendra Prasad Baishya praised the Budget for its contributions to the North East, Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh criticized the government's neglect of Bihar, demanding regional equity to achieve economic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025