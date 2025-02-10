High Tariff Tensions: U.S. and India Trade Talks Intensify

The trade relationship between the United States and India is under the spotlight as high tariffs imposed by India are brought into question. U.S. President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, expressed concerns about the excessive tariffs that limit American imports into India.

In an interview with CNBC, Hassett emphasized the U.S. stance on imposing tariffs that match those set by trading partners, suggesting that if other nations lower their tariffs, the U.S. will follow suit. Coinciding with these discussions, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing tariff reductions as part of his Washington visit.

The Trump administration is intensifying its trade strategy with plans to introduce new 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and maintain focus on reciprocal tariffs. This move is part of efforts to enhance U.S. exports while pressuring India to increase purchases of American products.

