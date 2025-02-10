High Tariff Tensions: U.S. and India Trade Talks Intensify
U.S. President Donald Trump's economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, highlights the 'enormously high' tariffs by India, suggesting a need for reciprocal measures. Ahead of Modi's visit, India considers tariff cuts to foster fair trade relations. Trump's new tariffs on metals heighten trade discussions.
The trade relationship between the United States and India is under the spotlight as high tariffs imposed by India are brought into question. U.S. President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, expressed concerns about the excessive tariffs that limit American imports into India.
In an interview with CNBC, Hassett emphasized the U.S. stance on imposing tariffs that match those set by trading partners, suggesting that if other nations lower their tariffs, the U.S. will follow suit. Coinciding with these discussions, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing tariff reductions as part of his Washington visit.
The Trump administration is intensifying its trade strategy with plans to introduce new 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and maintain focus on reciprocal tariffs. This move is part of efforts to enhance U.S. exports while pressuring India to increase purchases of American products.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at National War Memorial on Republic Day.
National Cadet Corps (NCC) has reached more than 170 border talukas and 100 coastal talukas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to visit US in February: President Trump.
Republic-Day parade this time was significant as our republic has completed 75 years: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NCC rally.
In 2014, number of NCC cadets was around 14 lakh. Today, it is around 20 lakh. More than eight lakh are girl cadets: PM Narendra Modi.