Political Rifts in Haryana BJP: An Internal Showdown

Haryana Minister Anil Vij has received a show cause notice from the BJP following his public criticisms of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state unit chief Mohan Lal Badoli. The notice accuses Vij of statements against party leaders and calls for his written explanation within 3 days, amid ongoing political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:20 IST
Anil Vij
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Vij, a senior Haryana minister, is facing a show cause notice from the BJP for critical statements about state leadership, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and party chief Mohan Lal Badoli.

The BJP's notice calls Vij's comments unprecedented and a breach of party policy, requesting an explanation amid Delhi election campaigns.

Vij has been vocal about his discontent, leading to escalated tensions within Haryana's BJP faction. His recent critiques come alongside unresolved allegations and internal party dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

