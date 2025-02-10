Political Rifts in Haryana BJP: An Internal Showdown

Anil Vij, a senior Haryana minister, is facing a show cause notice from the BJP for critical statements about state leadership, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and party chief Mohan Lal Badoli.

The BJP's notice calls Vij's comments unprecedented and a breach of party policy, requesting an explanation amid Delhi election campaigns.

Vij has been vocal about his discontent, leading to escalated tensions within Haryana's BJP faction. His recent critiques come alongside unresolved allegations and internal party dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)