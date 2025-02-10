India and UK Strengthen Defence Ties at Aero India 2025
General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, met with UK military leaders at Aero India 2025 to discuss enhancing military cooperation and capacity building. The discussions underscored India's commitment to deepening strategic defence partnerships with allied nations.
In a significant development at Aero India 2025, India's Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan engaged in talks with top military officials from the United Kingdom. The meeting aimed at bolstering bilateral military cooperation and capacity building between the two nations.
The discussions took place on the sidelines of the aerospace event and were attended by Lord Vernon Coaker, Minister for the House of Lords, and Air Vice Marshal Suraya Marshall, Assistant Chief of Air Staff of the Royal Air Force. The dialogue reflects a mutual commitment to strengthening defence ties.
This strategic engagement underscores India's dedication to expanding its defence partnerships globally, marking a pivotal step in enhancing military collaboration with friendly countries.
