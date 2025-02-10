Chidambaram Questions Bharat Ratna Snub for Manmohan Singh
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned why the government has not awarded the Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. During a Rajya Sabha session, BJP's Dinesh Sharma countered, highlighting past insults Singh allegedly faced within Congress. Chidambaram praised Singh's economic legacy and wisdom.
In a heated Rajya Sabha session, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram criticized the government for not awarding the Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, citing his significant contributions to India's economic policies.
In response, BJP member Dinesh Sharma questioned what Congress has provided Singh, pointing to historical instances where Singh was allegedly insulted by his own party.
Chidambaram lauded Singh's economic leadership during his tenure, challenging the current government and the Finance Minister to recognize Singh's wisdom and achievements.
