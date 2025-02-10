Chidambaram Questions Bharat Ratna Snub for Manmohan Singh

In a heated Rajya Sabha session, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram criticized the government for not awarding the Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, citing his significant contributions to India's economic policies.

In response, BJP member Dinesh Sharma questioned what Congress has provided Singh, pointing to historical instances where Singh was allegedly insulted by his own party.

Chidambaram lauded Singh's economic leadership during his tenure, challenging the current government and the Finance Minister to recognize Singh's wisdom and achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)