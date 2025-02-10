Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Questions BJP Promises Amid Delhi Election Aftermath

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has criticized the BJP's promises for Delhi and questioned their impact on Uttar Pradesh. Following the party's win in Delhi, Yadav warned that unfulfilled commitments could pose challenges in UP. He also alleged electoral rigging in Milkipur by-elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:59 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Questions BJP Promises Amid Delhi Election Aftermath
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief, Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has raised concerns regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) commitments made during the Delhi assembly elections, scrutinizing their potential effects on the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh. In a statement, Yadav underscored the incongruity of promises made by BJP leaders, many of whom hail from Uttar Pradesh, while questioning whether these promises will be extended to UP.

Yadav also highlighted the importance of a candid post-election evaluation, suggesting that proper scrutiny before the Delhi polls might have prevented BJP's decisive win. Speaking to ANI, he reflected on the educational value of electoral defeats, emphasizing that the INDIA bloc would emerge stronger following lessons learned from the recent outcomes.

Despite his active campaigning for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates, Yadav witnessed AAP's significant loss, securing only 22 seats compared to their previous 62-seat victory in 2020. Meanwhile, BJP celebrated a robust return to power in Delhi after nearly three decades, winning 48 seats in the 70-member assembly. Yadav further alleged largescale electoral malpractice in the Milkipur by-elections, where BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan achieved a landslide victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
4
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025