Akhilesh Yadav Questions BJP Promises Amid Delhi Election Aftermath

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has raised concerns regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) commitments made during the Delhi assembly elections, scrutinizing their potential effects on the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh. In a statement, Yadav underscored the incongruity of promises made by BJP leaders, many of whom hail from Uttar Pradesh, while questioning whether these promises will be extended to UP.

Yadav also highlighted the importance of a candid post-election evaluation, suggesting that proper scrutiny before the Delhi polls might have prevented BJP's decisive win. Speaking to ANI, he reflected on the educational value of electoral defeats, emphasizing that the INDIA bloc would emerge stronger following lessons learned from the recent outcomes.

Despite his active campaigning for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates, Yadav witnessed AAP's significant loss, securing only 22 seats compared to their previous 62-seat victory in 2020. Meanwhile, BJP celebrated a robust return to power in Delhi after nearly three decades, winning 48 seats in the 70-member assembly. Yadav further alleged largescale electoral malpractice in the Milkipur by-elections, where BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan achieved a landslide victory.

