Akhilesh Yadav Questions BJP Promises Amid Delhi Election Aftermath
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has criticized the BJP's promises for Delhi and questioned their impact on Uttar Pradesh. Following the party's win in Delhi, Yadav warned that unfulfilled commitments could pose challenges in UP. He also alleged electoral rigging in Milkipur by-elections.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has raised concerns regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) commitments made during the Delhi assembly elections, scrutinizing their potential effects on the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh. In a statement, Yadav underscored the incongruity of promises made by BJP leaders, many of whom hail from Uttar Pradesh, while questioning whether these promises will be extended to UP.
Yadav also highlighted the importance of a candid post-election evaluation, suggesting that proper scrutiny before the Delhi polls might have prevented BJP's decisive win. Speaking to ANI, he reflected on the educational value of electoral defeats, emphasizing that the INDIA bloc would emerge stronger following lessons learned from the recent outcomes.
Despite his active campaigning for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates, Yadav witnessed AAP's significant loss, securing only 22 seats compared to their previous 62-seat victory in 2020. Meanwhile, BJP celebrated a robust return to power in Delhi after nearly three decades, winning 48 seats in the 70-member assembly. Yadav further alleged largescale electoral malpractice in the Milkipur by-elections, where BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan achieved a landslide victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Akhilesh Yadav
- BJP
- election
- Delhi
- Uttar Pradesh
- AAP
- victory
- defeat
- rigging
- Milkipur
ALSO READ
Anurag Thakur Slams AAP and Congress: Delhi's Leadership Under Fire
Super Kings Storm to Victory with Bowling Masterclass
Defamation Battle: Sandeep Dikshit vs AAP Leaders in Court
Delhi Election Drama: AAP's Confidence, BJP's Dismissal, and Congress' Struggles
Mumbai City FC Triumphs at Home: Key Victory and Milestones