Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Foresees AAP's Fall in Punjab

Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh predicted a potential fall of the AAP government in Punjab and voiced doubts about Arvind Kejriwal's electoral prospects. Singh addressed political turmoil and dismissed commentary on the Rahul Gandhi-BJP dispute. He also discussed the controversy surrounding the 2023 wrestlers' protest.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Foresees AAP's Fall in Punjab
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
  Country:
  India

Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has stirred controversy by predicting that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab could collapse imminently. He asserted that Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP's national convener, is unlikely to win any future elections. Singh's comments come amid alleged internal dissent within AAP's Punjab unit and their recent electoral struggles.

While unveiling a statue of the late BJP MLA Dashrath Singh, Brij Bhushan avoided commenting on the political friction between Rahul Gandhi and the BJP, calling it a 'political issue.' Singh highlighted the demand from certain religious leaders for an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against the BJP.

In addition to these political observations, Singh addressed the 2023 wrestlers' protest, which he described as a conspiracy. He faces accusations related to harassment following the protests by prominent wrestlers like Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat. Singh remains defiant, promising clarity on the matter soon.

