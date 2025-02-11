Elon Musk's Bold Bid: $97.4 Billion Offer to Reclaim OpenAI's Nonprofit Vision

Elon Musk has made headlines once again with a consortium he leads offering $97.4 billion to acquire control of the nonprofit governing OpenAI, according to the Wall Street Journal. This comes amid Musk's ongoing legal battle against OpenAI's shift to a for-profit structure.

The lawsuit exemplifies the underlying tensions between Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, as both are engaged in an escalating dispute over the organization's direction, just as generative AI technology continues to boom. Musk's attorney, Marc Toberoff, confirmed the bid's submission to OpenAI's board, suggesting Musk's commitment to steer the company back to its open-source roots.

Musk, who left OpenAI before its rise to prominence, co-founded xAI, his own AI venture, in 2023. As OpenAI pursues a for-profit transition to fund advanced AI models, Musk argues the mission has deviated from its original altruistic goals. The proposal, backed by xAI, opens the door for a potential merger if accepted.

(With inputs from agencies.)