Egyptian Diplomacy Against U.S. Gaza Plan Gains Momentum

In a pivotal meeting on Monday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty conveyed to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Arab states stand together in rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump's proposition to relocate Palestinians from Gaza. This plan, which seeks to shift control of the enclave, has faced staunch regional opposition.

During the Washington meeting, Abdelatty emphasized the need to accelerate reconstruction efforts in Gaza while maintaining Palestinian presence. He expressed eagerness to collaborate with the newly appointed U.S. administration to foster a lasting and equitable peace in the Middle East, according to an official statement.

Moreover, in discussions with U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Abdelatty reinforced the region's long-standing rejection of any proposal suggesting Palestinians vacate Gaza. The Egyptian foreign ministry underscored a global call to support Palestinian rights and address historical injustices amid widespread disapproval of Trump's plan, which many believe could destabilize the region further.

