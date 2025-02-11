Left Menu

Egyptian Diplomacy Against U.S. Gaza Plan Gains Momentum

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to express Arab states' disapproval of Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza. Discussions highlighted the urgency of Gaza's reconstruction and the pursuit of peace under the new U.S. administration amidst global condemnation of the proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 03:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 03:42 IST
Egyptian Diplomacy Against U.S. Gaza Plan Gains Momentum

In a pivotal meeting on Monday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty conveyed to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Arab states stand together in rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump's proposition to relocate Palestinians from Gaza. This plan, which seeks to shift control of the enclave, has faced staunch regional opposition.

During the Washington meeting, Abdelatty emphasized the need to accelerate reconstruction efforts in Gaza while maintaining Palestinian presence. He expressed eagerness to collaborate with the newly appointed U.S. administration to foster a lasting and equitable peace in the Middle East, according to an official statement.

Moreover, in discussions with U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Abdelatty reinforced the region's long-standing rejection of any proposal suggesting Palestinians vacate Gaza. The Egyptian foreign ministry underscored a global call to support Palestinian rights and address historical injustices amid widespread disapproval of Trump's plan, which many believe could destabilize the region further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025