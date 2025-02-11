Tulsi Gabbard's Nomination Advances in Senate

A majority of the U.S. Senate voted on Monday to move the nomination of former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard to be President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence forward.

During the ongoing voting process, the procedural tally stood at 52-41 in the 100-member Senate, surpassing the simple majority needed to cut off debate on the high-profile nomination and set the stage for her confirmation vote later this week.

The vote marks a significant step in the approval process for Gabbard, demonstrating sufficient support in the Senate to proceed with her nomination to the crucial intelligence position.

