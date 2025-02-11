Tulsi Gabbard's Nomination Advances in Senate
The U.S. Senate has moved forward with the nomination of former Representative Tulsi Gabbard for the role of director of national intelligence under President Trump. The procedural vote ended debate with a 52-41 tally, surpassing the required simple majority. A final confirmation vote is expected later this week.
A majority of the U.S. Senate voted on Monday to move the nomination of former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard to be President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence forward.
During the ongoing voting process, the procedural tally stood at 52-41 in the 100-member Senate, surpassing the simple majority needed to cut off debate on the high-profile nomination and set the stage for her confirmation vote later this week.
The vote marks a significant step in the approval process for Gabbard, demonstrating sufficient support in the Senate to proceed with her nomination to the crucial intelligence position.
