Controversial Confirmation: Tulsi Gabbard's Path to Intelligence

The U.S. Senate advanced Tulsi Gabbard's nomination as director of national intelligence, with a 52-46 procedural vote. Republicans support her despite concerns over her intelligence experience and past statements about adversaries. Democrats remain divided, questioning her stance on foreign policy and alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 05:50 IST
The U.S. Senate took a significant step on Monday by advancing Tulsi Gabbard's nomination to be director of national intelligence with a procedural vote of 52-46.

The vote marked a clear division along party lines, with Republicans unanimously supporting Gabbard, despite lingering doubts about her intelligence experience.

Critics have raised issues regarding Gabbard's previous remarks on Russia and Syria, intensifying the debate ahead of her impending confirmation vote.

