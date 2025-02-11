Controversial Confirmation: Tulsi Gabbard's Path to Intelligence

The U.S. Senate took a significant step on Monday by advancing Tulsi Gabbard's nomination to be director of national intelligence with a procedural vote of 52-46.

The vote marked a clear division along party lines, with Republicans unanimously supporting Gabbard, despite lingering doubts about her intelligence experience.

Critics have raised issues regarding Gabbard's previous remarks on Russia and Syria, intensifying the debate ahead of her impending confirmation vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)