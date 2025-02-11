Corruption Charges Dropped Against NYC Mayor: A Political Twist

In a remarkable development, the Justice Department instructed federal prosecutors in New York to drop corruption charges against Mayor Eric Adams, revealing new political dynamics at play. This directive, issued by Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, marks an unusual intervention by a political appointee of former President Donald Trump in a prominent criminal case.

According to a memo seen by Reuters, the charges, which surfaced in September 2024, reportedly interfered with Adams' upcoming 2025 mayoral re-election efforts. As part of the agreement to dismiss the case, Adams is required to concede that the charges could potentially be revisited in the future. However, there has been no official comment from either the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan or Adams' legal counsel.

The mayor's trial, previously scheduled to begin in April, aimed to address allegations of his acceptance of travel perks and campaign donations in exchange for favorable actions towards Turkey. Adams has pled not guilty to these charges and accuses the Biden administration of targeting him due to his vocal criticism of their immigration policies. This case, originally pursued under a Biden appointee, takes on added complexity with Trump's visible support for Adams, highlighting intricate political intersections.

(With inputs from agencies.)