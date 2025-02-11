Judge Temporarily Reinstates Whistleblower Protection Agency Head Amid Legal Battle
A U.S. judge reinstated Hampton Dellinger as head of a whistleblower protection agency after he sued, claiming his removal by Trump's administration was illegal. Appointed in 2023 by Biden, Dellinger argued his firing violated laws on removal from office. The court will consider a longer-term order.
In a recent legal development, a U.S. judge has temporarily reinstated Hampton Dellinger to his position as head of a government agency dedicated to protecting whistleblowers. This decision follows Dellinger's lawsuit alleging his abrupt termination by the Trump administration was unlawful.
Dellinger, appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate in 2024, claimed his dismissal breached federal law, which stipulates removal only for misconduct or neglect of duty. The White House has yet to comment on the situation.
The court's decision allows Dellinger to resume his duties while it examines requests for a more permanent reinstatement. This move highlights growing tensions as Trump's administration faces criticism for expelling officials overseeing government ethics. Dellinger's case underscores broader concerns over employment protections in federal agencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
